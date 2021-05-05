Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $94.13

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. 36,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,003. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.