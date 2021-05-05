Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

