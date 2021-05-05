Brokers Offer Predictions for Luther Burbank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

LBC stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $604.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 28.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.