Brokers Set Expectations for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.