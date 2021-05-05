Brokers Set Expectations for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $799.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,699,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

