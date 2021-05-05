Brokers Set Expectations for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $47,309,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $10,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,711,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

