Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BBU stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

