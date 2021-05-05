Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.00

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$58.00 and last traded at C$57.30, with a volume of 17749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.20%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

