Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

BEPC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 438,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,729. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

