Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 12,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

