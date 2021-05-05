Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock remained flat at $$37.46 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,947. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

