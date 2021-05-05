Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

