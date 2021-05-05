BTMX Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One BTMX coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $718.23 million and $3.15 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00085830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00828878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.36 or 0.09302567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044677 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

