BTRS (BTRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

