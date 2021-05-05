BTSE Market Capitalization Tops $10.77 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. BTSE has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $263,281.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00004641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00065290 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,848.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.28 or 0.03468994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00263514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $617.33 or 0.01158653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.14 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,310.08 or 1.00056295 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

Buying and Selling BTSE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

