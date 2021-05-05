Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,377. Bunge has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Bunge alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.