Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White Sells 3,000 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

