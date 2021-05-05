Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 21028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

