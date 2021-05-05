Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBT. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.79. 29,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

