Cabot Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,617% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cabot has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

