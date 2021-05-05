Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 282,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $24,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 31,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,822. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.