Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 271.75 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.70 million and a P/E ratio of 35.47. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

