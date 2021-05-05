Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

