Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of CCD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
