Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CCD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

