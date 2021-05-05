Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,815. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
