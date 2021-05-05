Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 6%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 7,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 509,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $933.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock worth $2,201,630. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

