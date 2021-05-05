Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

