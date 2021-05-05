Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

