Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 329,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,072,542 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $18.18.
A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.
The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,926,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
