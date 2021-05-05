Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NYSE CWH opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

