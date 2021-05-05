Canaccord Genuity Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $20.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $20.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIOCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 17,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,664. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

