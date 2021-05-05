Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InterCure stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. InterCure has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Get InterCure alerts:

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products for medical use in Israel and internationally. It also invests in bioscience, life sciences, medical equipment, and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.