Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Set to Split on Monday, May 17th

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:CP opened at $375.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $215.91 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

