Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.46. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

