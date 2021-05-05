Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 266,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.