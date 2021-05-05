Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

