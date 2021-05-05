Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

