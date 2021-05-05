Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $136.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

