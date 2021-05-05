Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.