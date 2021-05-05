Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $152.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

