Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

CPRI stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

