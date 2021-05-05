Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe Sells 104,261 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$5.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.60.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

