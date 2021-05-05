Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.60.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.01.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold a total of 745,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,388 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

