Capstone Mining’s (CSFFF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CSFFF opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.