Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1655880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

