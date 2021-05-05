Cardiff Property Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CDFF)

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CDFF remained flat at $GBX 1,850 ($24.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531. Cardiff Property has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,890 ($24.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,838.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,762.80. The company has a market cap of £21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

Cardiff Property Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

