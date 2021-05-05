Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.95

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 1389680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$437.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

