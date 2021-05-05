Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

