Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CDLX traded down $21.72 on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,394. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,756 shares of company stock worth $6,334,574. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

