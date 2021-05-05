CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

